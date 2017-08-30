Mumbai rains: Highest 12-hour rainfall since 2005

Traffic is also badly affected on Dadar TT, the two thoroughfares connecting central and western suburbs. Traffic is also badly affected on Dadar TT, the two thoroughfares connecting central and western suburbs.

AT 315.8 mm, the Santacruz weather station in suburban Mumbai saw the maximum rainfall within a 12-hour period ever recorded in Mumbai since the 2005 deluge. On Tuesday, the Colaba weather station recorded 101.8 mm from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm, and the Santacruz station recorded a precipitation of 315.8 mm from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm.

While the suburbs witnessed intense showers in the morning, the maximum rainfall appeared to have occurred over a span of three hours from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, during which the Santacruz observatory recorded 86 mm rainfall and the Colaba observatory recorded 15 mm. Similarly, between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm, the suburbs received 126 mm and the island city received 37.6 mm rain and from 8.30 am to 11.30 am, the Colaba observatory recorded 15 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 86 mm rainfall.

“The circulation of low pressure area from south west Madhya Pradesh moving westward is likely to intensify into a depression and that is likely to give heavy rainfall in Madhya Maharashtra,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general (western region), IMD.

Between 7 am and 7 pm Tuesday, according to BMC’s decentralised weather stations, Central Mumbai and the suburbs received heavy rainfall with areas like Byculla receiving 202.39 mm, Parel, Matunga and King’s Circle receiving 287.89 mm rainfall and Worli receiving 266.72.

