Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall across city, thunderstorms to continue today

After heavy rainfall and thunderstorm greeted Mumbai on Thursday evening, parts of the city are likely to experience rainfall on Friday. High tide is expected at 7:33 pm on Friday at 3.64 meters. The tide is expected to be at its lowest at 2:01 pm. Maximum temperature for the day is 31 degree Celsius and minimum is 23 degree Celsius, according to IMD Mumbai.

Following Thursday’s downpour, heavy traffic was reported in some parts of the city. Central Railway and Western Railway’s services were also running late by 5-10 minutes. Areas like Dadar, Bandra, Vile Parle, Santacruz and Andheri received maximum rainfall with Dadar receiving the highest amount (44 mm). To tackle flooded roads and streets, BMC used 29 dewatering pumps.

Thursday’s rainfall came as a respite for Mumbaikars who had been experiencing hot weather for the last few days. On Monday, Santacruz had recorded a maximum temperature of 35.5 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature recorded at Colaba was 33.4 degree Celsius.

An official from BMC’s disaster management cell said no untoward incident was reported so far. The weather station at Colaba in south Mumbai recorded 32 mm rain from 8.30 am on Thursday to 5.30 am Friday, while the observatory in suburban Santacruz recorded 51.2 mm rain during the period, he said.

Almost two weeks ago, Mumbai had come to standstill after receiving the heaviest rainfall since July 26, 2005 (331.4 mm). Hundreds were stranded after the August 29 rainfall. Over a dozen people died in and around Mumbai and seven were reported missing after gushing waters swept them away.

