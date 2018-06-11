Mumbai rains: A day after monsoon arrival, 200 mm above normal rain already recorded

Heavy rains on Saturday stalled the normal life in Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Heavy rains on Saturday stalled the normal life in Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

A day after the onset of monsoon, the city has already received over 200 mm rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), said, since June 1, the Santacruz observatory has received 274.8 mm and Colaba observatory received 283 mm, 195.9 mm and 199.2 mm above normal rainfall. The normal data is calculated based on a 30-year average.

“We receive figures for normal rainfall every day and this is calculated on a 30-year average… updated after every 10 years, and is available for all parametres…,” said K S Hosalikar, deputy director general, IMD (western region).

Most of the rainfall was received on Saturday when Santacruz received 100.1 mm rain and Colaba received 164 mm in 24 hours. However, on Sunday, hardly any rain was recorded — Colaba receiving 0.8 mm and Santacruz 0.5 mm.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App