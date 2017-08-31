Mumbai rains: ‘City at risk of infection’, health officials tell residents to take preventive measures

Across all 186 health posts in Mumbai, health workers will start a door-to-door drive to screen people suffering from fever. Across all 186 health posts in Mumbai, health workers will start a door-to-door drive to screen people suffering from fever.

A DAY after heavy rains lashed the city, health officials issued a warning to residents about the risk of contracting water-borne infections, especially typhoid, leptospirosis, hepatitis and gastroenteritis.

In August, 8,000 plus fever cases have already been recorded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) across city hospitals and dispensaries. The figure is expected to rise in the coming days, said officials.

Dr Minni Khetarpal, deputy executive health officer, said, “Early symptoms like fever will be checked and immediate smear tests will be conducted to check for malaria, dengue and leptospirosis.”

Dispensaries and health posts have also been instructed to refer all fever cases for immediate treatment. “Those who have waded through water and have injuries on body must take Doxycycline as precautionary measure. We are also recommending tetanus injection to prevent hepatitis,” said Khetarpal.

In government hospitals, such as KEM, Sion, MT Agrawal and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule hospitals, with flooded wards and corridors, doctors are now looking at an infection control mechanism.

Avinash Supe, dean at KEM hospital, said, “We have instructed sweepers to keep cleaning and mopping wards.” By Wednesday afternoon, pumps were being used to drain excess water from waterlogged areas in the hospital. The hospital returned to normal functioning by Wednesday, added Supe.

Residents, specially those who waded through water, have been advised to remain alert for early signs of infection, like frequent fevers.

A civic official said, “There will be public announcements and awareness drives to reach out to maximum people. We are speeding up a laboratory testing mechanism to conduct large numbers of blood tests.”

Doctors have been advised to give symptomatic treatment to those exhibiting leptospirosis-like symptoms. The disease is known to be fatal, if timely treatment is delayed.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the state-funded 108 ambulance attended to 88 patients, while its new service — mobile-bike ambulance — attended to three patients in the city.

