Mumbai rains: Business comes to a standstill

Many people stuck in the business district because of a traffic snarl, later headed to their offices to stay back for the night. (Express Photo by Rashi Chandra Rajput) Many people stuck in the business district because of a traffic snarl, later headed to their offices to stay back for the night. (Express Photo by Rashi Chandra Rajput)

Business activities in the commercial capital of Mumbai came to a standstill post lunch on Tuesday as incessant rains and flooding across downtown areas forced corporates, financial institutions and broking firms to allow staffers to return home and down their shutters.

But many of the employees had to return to their offices as traffic congestion in many parts of the city forced them to abandon their vehicles and train and bus services stopped. “When it became clear that the roads were flooded and the train services had stopped, we allowed the employees to go home. In Mumbai, they stay in different areas. If the weather remains bad on Wednesday, activities would be at a standstill for one more day. Many meetings may have to be cancelled,” said a senior official of a public sector financial institution based in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) where the corporate headquarters of many leading banks and institutions are. “Our staffers were allowed to leave in the post-lunch session as we give priority to the safety of the employees. We are not sure about the situation tomorrow,” said an official of an insurance company in Parel, another business centre.

An official of a private bank said some of the employees have been stranded in the office as their vehicles got stuck in traffic. Headquarters of many banks, including Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Citibank and institutions like Nabard, ILFS, UTI Mutual Fund and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are in BKC. Many people stuck in the business district because of a traffic snarl, later headed to their offices to stay back for the night.

Insurance companies are expecting a sharp rise in motor insurance claims as hundreds of vehicles have been damaged on the flooded streets. “We expect a lot of claims to come in the coming weeks,” said an insurance official. Stock markets functioned normally but attendance was thin as dealers and employees stayed away. Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said: “Concerns of heavy floods in the financial capital and the heavy selling by FIIs in equities over the past one month ensured that the risk appetite was down to a trickle, especially as Asian markets were in a sea of red following North Korea threats.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App