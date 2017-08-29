MumbaiRains bring maximum city to a standstill: Here are the latest images, videos

Mumbai: School children holding an umbrella during the rains in Mumbai on Monday. PTI Photo Mumbai: School children holding an umbrella during the rains in Mumbai on Monday. PTI Photo

The city of Mumbai has witnessed continous and heavy downpour since Saturday morning leading to slowing down of vehicular traffic in several parts of the city. Severe water logging has been reported in almost all parts of Mumbai and areas such as Dadar, Matunga, Andheri, are already flooded. A high tide of 3.32 m height is likely to occur at 4:35 pm on Tuesday evening and heavy rainfall is only going to aggravate the situation. Trains along the Western Line, Central Line and Harbour line are affected by the rains.

According to regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba, the situation is expected to remain the same for next 24 hours. The automatic weather stations recorded 102 mm of rainfall from 8 am on August 27 to 8 am on August 28. During the same time period, the rainfall was recorded at 63.75 mm in Worli, 78.21 mm in Byculla, 90.63 mm in Bhandup, and 111.96 mm in Vikhroli. In Colaba, Between 8:30 am to 2:30 pm on Monday, the rainfall was recorded at 35.8 mm and at 28.6 mm in Santacruz. CLICK HERE to read #MumbaiRains Live updates

A look at some of the images from Mumbai – #MumbaiRains

This is SV Road Irla right now. Avoid at all means. #mumbairains pic.twitter.com/nwo5U4StC3 — Hardik Shah (@hardik) August 29, 2017

This is KEM Hospital now! Appalling status of healthcare in Mumbai @Dev_Fadnavis #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/0wIRkGHgxN — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) August 29, 2017

