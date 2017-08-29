Only in Express
#MumbaiRains bring maximum city to a standstill: Here are the latest images, videos

#MumbaiRains | Mumbai has witnessed continuous rains since Saturday morning. Here is a look at how the rains have brought the city to a standstill. Top images and videos from Mumbai following the heavy rainfall.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai | Updated: August 29, 2017 1:58 pm
mumbai rains, mumbai rainfall, heavy rains mumbai, mumbai weather, mumbai flooding, mumbai photos, india news Mumbai: School children holding an umbrella during the rains in Mumbai on Monday. PTI Photo
The city of Mumbai has witnessed continous and heavy downpour since Saturday morning leading to slowing down of vehicular traffic in several parts of the city. Severe water logging has been reported in almost all parts of Mumbai and areas such as Dadar, Matunga, Andheri, are already flooded. A high tide of 3.32 m height is likely to occur at 4:35 pm on Tuesday evening and heavy rainfall is only going to aggravate the situation. Trains along the Western Line, Central Line and Harbour line are affected by the rains.

According to regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba, the situation is expected to remain the same for next 24 hours. The automatic weather stations recorded 102 mm of rainfall from 8 am on August 27 to 8 am on August 28. During the same time period, the rainfall was recorded at 63.75 mm in Worli, 78.21 mm in Byculla, 90.63 mm in Bhandup, and 111.96 mm in Vikhroli. In Colaba, Between 8:30 am to 2:30 pm on Monday, the rainfall was recorded at 35.8 mm and at 28.6 mm in Santacruz. CLICK HERE to read #MumbaiRains Live updates

A look at some of the images from Mumbai – #MumbaiRains

