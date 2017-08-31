Mumbai rains: 2,600 calls in 24 hours; panicked families to diabetics asking for food

Heavy rains causes water logging in Thane on tuesday. Express photo by Deepak Joshi Heavy rains causes water logging in Thane on tuesday. Express photo by Deepak Joshi

FROM QUERIES about missing family members to calls for food and water, nearly 170 officers working from the fifth floor of the new Mumbai police commissioner office worked round the clock on Tuesday to answer over 2,600 calls from people across the country and responding to people on Twitter through their Twitter handle that saw over seven million impressions between Tuesday and Wednesday.

On most days, the Mumbai Police control room that responds to 100 receives nearly 1,000 phone calls daily.

Of the total calls received on Tuesday, maximum pertained to tree falls, traffic jams and ‘fighting’. Post midnight, however, majority of the calls were from worried housewives enquiring about their husbands whose phones were switched off and had not returned home. The total 2,600 phone calls received comprised 1,590 Calls For Service (CFS) and 1,020 ‘calls for enquiry’.

An analysis of the call details in the 24 hours post Monday midnight, revealed that the majority of the calls — 264 — were received for tree fall, followed by 186 for traffic jams, 116 about ‘people fighting’, 90 for short-circuit and 42 for rising water levels.

The official taking the calls said, “While during the course of the day, most calls were from people who were stuck somewhere, as it started getting late most of the callers were women. From around 1.30 am, women were worried that someone from their families, mostly husbands, were not reachable. Several of them were in tears and we were consoling and reassuring them that several people were stranded across the city.”

Normally, we have 60 people taking calls but owing to the high traffic of calls and twitter interactions, the Mumbai Police had over 100 people in the control room. Joint Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti said, “Social media helped us reach out to stranded residents. Once we received a complaint on our Twitter handle, our team would get in touch with the person and note his/her grievance. An on-ground team would then be mobilised to help the person.”

An official added that over 60 dispatchers along with police vehicles with drivers were kept ready so people in distress could be helped immediately.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rashmi Karandikar said, “We were also getting calls from other states. A person tweeted to us from Madhya Pradesh, saying that his relatives who had come to the city for their daughter’s treatment were stranded. We then alerted our dispatch vehicles, which reached the spot and got them to the head office.”

Besides, the control room received calls from the Sessions court around 7.30 am Wednesday that nearly 150 people were stranded, corporate employees who had stayed back at the offices, relatives and friends of pregnant women stuck in the city.

An officer said, “Some people stuck in the trains were diabetic and requested us to get them water or food. A person who was stuck in his car at Kings Circle called us, requesting for water. We contacted the local police station and asked them to provide drinking water. Besides, we were monitoring the CCTV feed and whenever an emergency was spotted, we would alert the BMC.”

( with inputs from Rashmi Rajput)

