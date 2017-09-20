Torrential rain pummels Mumbai; 108 flights cancelled, train services hit

Mumbai rain: Heavy rain battered Mumbai today. Here you can see a layer of smog over the skyline on Wednesday. Express photo by Prashant Nadkar Mumbai rain: Heavy rain battered Mumbai today. Here you can see a layer of smog over the skyline on Wednesday. Express photo by Prashant Nadkar

Incessant rain pummeled Mumbai and its suburbs for the second day on Wednesday, causing heavy disruption in flight operations, delaying suburban train services and forcing a large number of people to stay indoors, said officials. No deaths or major damage to property were reported.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport’s main runway will remain closed till 10 pm today, but flight operations on the secondary runway will continue. Meanwhile, six inter-city trains have already been cancelled for today and six inter-city trains have been cancelled for tomorrow, said Central Railway.

Mumbai rain: Colleges and schools were told to shut down due to heavy rainfall. Express photo by Prashant Nadkar Mumbai rain: Colleges and schools were told to shut down due to heavy rainfall. Express photo by Prashant Nadkar

Colleges and schools were told to shut down due to heavy rainfall. “Several parts of the metropolis, including South Mumbai, Borivali, Kandivili, Andheri and Bhandup, received heavy rainfall. However, no untoward incident has been reported so far from any part of the city,” an official of the BMC, the city’s civic body, told PTI.

Mumbai airport’s air services badly hit with at least 108 flights cancelled and 51 diverted to nearby airports till this morning. Earlier in the day, a Spice Jet aircraft had skidded, overshot the runway and got stuck in mud, blocking the runway, an airport official told PTI. Efforts are on to tow the aircraft away and clear the runway for operations. Following the downpour, several airlines issued travel advisories to passengers. The Mumbai airport, the country’s second busiest after Delhi’s IGI airport, handles 930 flights per day. An average of 48 aircraft land or take off every hour.

Waterlogged roads after heavy rain in Mumbai on Wednesday. Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar Waterlogged roads after heavy rain in Mumbai on Wednesday. Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar

Mumbai’s suburban railway network, that provides service to nearly 70 lakh passengers per day, also took a hit, with trains running late. Traffic on the low-lying harbour line was suspended for a brief period earlier today but resumed. Due to the chaos, very few people were seen travelling by trains today as they preferred to remain indoors following the forecast about the downpour.

The Santacruz observatory recorded 225.3 mm rain from 8.30 am to 11.30 pm last night, said an IMD official. The official said anything about 204.5 mm is categorised as ‘extremely heavy rain’. By afternoon, however, water-logging due to high tide receded in many areas. An IMD official said that fishermen have been warned against venturing into the deep sea following forecast of more rain.

Sunil Udasi, Central Railway’s chief spokesperson, said a some short destination trains had to be cancelled on Tuesday night to streamline the services. In a statement to PTI, Udasi said: “Since 10 pm yesterday, our services on the main and the harbour lines are running at regular intervals with lesser frequency and restricted speed in waterlogging prone areas. Our field staff and supervisors have been deployed to keep a tab on the water level.”

