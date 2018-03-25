Mumbai: Railways to install sensors to detect wheel failures

The Railways is testing the technology across New Delhi-Panipat section on the Northern Railway, whose results would be obtained in the next two months. (Representational Image) The Railways is testing the technology across New Delhi-Panipat section on the Northern Railway, whose results would be obtained in the next two months. (Representational Image)

THE Indian Railways would install sensors along tracks to detect wheel failures in coaches of passenger trains on three railway routes originating from Mumbai. The sensors would analyse the sound of the wheels after they cross the tracks and through this detect the level of deterioration.

The Railways record at least seven cases of wheel failures on passenger trains every month. Using a technology — Online Monitoring of Rolling Stock (OMRS) — the sensors would be installed on routes: Mumbai-Surat on the Western Railway (CR), Mumbai-Roha and Mumbai-Pune on the Central Railway. “It is a European technology that is, currently, used for detection of rail wheel failures in many countries. This will help in preventive maintenance of trains used in the system,” a senior railway official said.

The Railways is testing the technology across New Delhi-Panipat section on the Northern Railway, whose results would be obtained in the next two months. “We have purchased certain equipment to test this technology on the Northern Railway. Under phase I, we would cover 25 track routes with this technology,” the official added. Mumbai-Surat would be covered in the first phase.

In the first phase, Wardha-Nagpur route on the Central Railway and Surat-Vadodara on the Western Railway will also see the installation of the sensor system. Senior railway officials added that as many as 65 sensor equipment would be bought in the coming days.

“The phase two will see implementation of these sensors on 40 other routes. The Mumbai-Roha and Mumbai-Pune routes will also be covered in the phase,” the official added.

The cost of implementing the sensors in 25 track routes under phase I would be Rs 113 crore. While two devices each would be implemented between Mumbai-Roha and Mumbai-Pune, a single equipment would be implemented between Mumbai-Surat. As many as 45 trains ply to Roha and Pune from Mumbai, and 45 trains ply between Mumbai and Surat daily.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App