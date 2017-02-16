Mumbai: Railway police launch calendar in a bid to improve its image

The GRP’s calendar was shot by photographer Pravin Talan. The GRP’s calendar was shot by photographer Pravin Talan.

IN AN effort to portray an image that goes beyond just bodies on railway tracks, the Railway police in Mumbai has launched its own annual calendar close on the heels of the Mumbai Police this week. “Before this, there was no image, no visual record of the Government Railway Police (GRP). We always tend to figure in a negative picture,” said GRP Commissioner Niket Kaushik.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The GRP’s calendar, launched a month after the Mumbai Police launched its calendar, was also shot by photographer Pravin Talan, who scouted several locations in Navi Mumbai and Kasara, the ends of the GRP’s jurisdiction.

Kaushik said the calendar was a positive feedback for his force that secures 75 lakh passengers daily. “The GRP is always there 24 hours but it is a force that has been in the shadows,” he said. Thus far, the GRP’s imagery has been restricted to posters at railway stations with collages of dead men and warnings to not cross tracks on foot, he said.

Policemen and women are central characters in most images, but Talan said he ensured that they were also seen in their primary function, staying in the background to secure coaches reserved for women, mingling with commuters at railway stations waiting to board trains, and in most cases – simply being present.

Talan added that he tried to make the images in the calendar as relatable as possible, and not larger than life. “The most popular pictures of CST show crowds moving around. I reversed that to show a train moving but the police still present,” he said.

Some of Talan’s pictures include familiar locations such as Churchgate, Mumbai Central, Andheri, Sandhurst Road, Karjat and Turbhe stations, while some of the most memorable pictures on the calendar were shot on Bhayander Creek bridge, Thane’s Parsik Hill tunnel and Kasara Ghat.

The photographer said he attempted to convey the scope of the GRP’s jurisdiction and the enormity of the assets they protect. “In these troubled times when cases of rail sabotage are being reported, the police are required to be far more vigilant,” he said.

Accordingly, the calendar has pictures of policemen posted inside Parsik tunnel, patrolling the Kasara ghat bridge and standing atop the Bhayander Creek bridge. “Lots of commuters pass through tunnels every day, but no one really stops to look around them,” said the GRP Commissioner, adding that it in its own small way, the calendar would give his force a sense of pride in its job.