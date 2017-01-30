Mumbai: Railway officials pin hope on Budget for better safety measures, track renewal

The wishlist of officials from the forthcoming budget includes working on the present shortcomings of rail tracks through utilisation of modern equipment and focusing on rail replacement across divisions. Express Photo The wishlist of officials from the forthcoming budget includes working on the present shortcomings of rail tracks through utilisation of modern equipment and focusing on rail replacement across divisions. Express Photo

Railway officials are hopeful that improving safety parameters will receive maximum attention in the upcoming budget, where both general and rail budgets have been merged for the first time. The wishlist of officials from the forthcoming budget includes working on the present shortcomings of rail tracks through utilisation of modern equipment and focusing on rail replacement across divisions.

This comes after railways witnessed three major derailments over the past two months, suspected to have been caused due to fractures in tracks. After the Indore-Patna Express derailment at Pukhrayan in November followed by the derailment of Ajmer-Sealdah Express in Kanpur, Hirakhand Express went off the rails in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district this month, injuring many.

In the suburban division too, more than 10 instances of rail fractures were reported on the Central Railway in the past few months that led to bunching of trains, resulting delays. Railway officials believe that funds could be concentrated towards buying more modern equipment which can detect rail fractures and initiate precautionary action.

“We lack modern equipment and system, available in other countries, that can detect problems in the tracks or inform about discrepancies. With more funds allocated towards the same, focus could be shifted on betterment of track system throughout,” said a senior railway official.

While concentration on safety of tracks remained a priority for the Central Railway, making operations smoother to run rakes was a major concern for the Western Railway. Allocating funds to purchase better signalling system and maintenance of coaches were other priorities.

“Though our demands are focused on making the section smoother, the board will take a holistic view of the demands and take a decision. We have also pitched for asking more passenger amenities and increasing trespass control measures along with other demands to make operations smooth,” said G C Agarwal, General Manager, Western Railway.

Heavy congestion due to operation of both main line and suburban services on tracks leave lesser time for its maintenance, officials complained. The funds allocated must be planned in such a way that enough personnel to repair the tracks taking simultaneous traffic blocks could be managed, officials said.

“If more money is allotted towards the railway safety fund, possibilities on wider implementation of broken rail detection system, better track renewal could be aimed at. Though funding comes in this year, tender completion and arrangements for loco work will take years to get finalised. Not only a sustained funding input is required, a strategic plan also needs to be in place,” a senior railway official concerned with safety said.

In order to undertake more safety upgrades, proposal of a special fund called Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) is being planned which would see Rs 1 lakh crore capital infusion to be spread over a five-year period. Officials believe that a minimum allocation of over Rs 10,000 crore this year for safety of tracks must be made.

Also, 47 new rakes for the suburban section along with elevated corridors could remain the big-ticket announcements, officials said. Procurement of new rakes forms a major part of Rs 10,947-crore worth Mumbai Urban Transport Project III projects, which were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Mumbai in December last year.

“Focus would remain to include the two elevated corridor projects, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST)-Panvel and Bandra-Virar elevated corridors, in the budget. With a pertinent increase in the footfall of commuters beyond Bandra all the way to Virar, starting work on this corridor primarily could be the aim,” said a railway official.

“While the procurement of 47 rakes in two-three years could be assured, doubts over their induction into the system continue, if they are air-conditioned. The time taken to repair and make A C rakes adjust to the congested suburban system could remain a challenge,” another railway official said.