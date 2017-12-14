Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation: Plan for elevated rail corridor over suburban section shelved

In 2007, the elevated line was planned to serve elite commuters, and was envisioned to run on better rakes. Commuters travelling first class in suburban locals could have switched to the elevated rail line, with fewer rail stops and higher fares. In 2007, the elevated line was planned to serve elite commuters, and was envisioned to run on better rakes. Commuters travelling first class in suburban locals could have switched to the elevated rail line, with fewer rail stops and higher fares.

PUTTING AN end to the ambitious decade-old project of constructing an elevated rail line over the present suburban section of the Western Railway (WR), the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has shelved the project. The special purpose vehicle will instead, lay additional tracks beyond Goregaon station, till Virar for more train services.

The WR had since 2007 been planning an elevated rail corridor to decongest local trains. While the initial plan was to construct the corridor between Churchgate and Virar, officials decided to construct it between Bandra and Virar due to land acquisition issues.

The cost was pegged at Rs 19,500 crore. The MRVC has been working on the project since 2015. Planned to be undertaken on a public private partnership (PPP), the body had approached the state government to acquire a state support agreement (SSA). It had been waiting for the past year for the SSA but it did not come.

In a meeting between Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and senior railway officials last Saturday, it was decided to shelve the elevated corridor project. Goyal, instead, suggested making additional railway lines beyond Goregaon station on the Western line.

“The corridor was planned parallel to the two upcoming metro corridors — Metro 2 A between Dahisar and D N Road stations and Metro 7 between Andheri East and Dahisar East. An elevated rail line would not have fetched much more revenue as a larger share of commuters would have used the metro lines. Making parallel railway lines

beyond Goregaon station is a convenient option,” a senior MRVC official said.

“However, the Mumbai suburban now eyes to run air conditioned local train services on a regular basis. In addition, the metro services would ease crowds in the local trains. Thus, it is better that money is not spent on making a corridor which would not have been helpful in the longer run,” an MRVC official said.

“We plan to lay additional tracks between Goregaon-Borivali-Virar, Kalyan and Asangaon stations and Kalyan and Badlapur stations. We will submit a proposal in this regard to the Railway Board in the coming ten days,” Sanjay Singh, the chief spokesperson of the MRVC said.

“The MRVC arrived on this decision after analyzing the financial viability. We had also put up a note in this regard to the MRVC to review benefits of making the rail line. The delay in giving the SSA to MRVC was not the reason for dropping the plan,” a senior state government official said.

