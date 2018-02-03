Mumbai: Rail fracture delays suburban train services on Western line

Suburan train services on the Western line were affected this morning following detection of a rail fracture, police said.

The rail track developed a crack between Umroli and Boisar stations on the Western line and it was detected at around 7.50 am, a police official said.

Services on the Up line (towards Mumbai) were affected and they were late by 15 to 20 minutes during peak hours, he said. Railway officials were repairing the fracture, the official added.

