Mumbai: PWD contractor found dead in Thane home

A CONTRACTOR employed with the public works department (PWD) was found dead at his residence in Vedant Complex area of Vartak Nagar in Thane Monday. The body of Yuvraj Jagdale was hanging from the ceiling. Though suicide is suspected, the police said no suicide note was found. Prima facie, they have not ruled out foul play. Zonal deputy commissioner Sunil Lokhande said the Vartak Nagar police were informed about the incident around 4 pm, after Jagdale’s body was spotted by his wife. He was rushed to the Thane civil hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Lokhande said, “The family is in shock. We will record their statement later. An accidental death report has been registered.”