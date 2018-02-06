Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Two dead, five injured in accident

Two persons were killed and three injured when a pick-up truck they were travelling in collided with a parked trailer on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Panvel on Monday. All five were vegetable wholesellers and they were travelling to the Panvel vegetable market.

According to Panvel police, the accident took place near Palaspe. “The trailer was stationary when the pick-up truck carrying vegetables and the five men rammed into it,” an officer investigating the case said. “The deceased are Gotiram Patil (65) and Changu Pawar (66). Both were residents of villages in Panvel,” an officer said.

Shakuntala Patil (55), Arun Patil (45) and Madhukar Patil (48) were injured and they are said to be critical. “We have booked a case against the truck driver who fled. We are investigating as to why the trailer was parked on the highway,” said an officer from Panvel. On Sunday, a naval official died when his car hit a parked truck on the expressway. Lieutenant Shrikanth Naagipogu (26) was travelling towards Pune.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App