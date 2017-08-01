Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Panel suggests intelligent traffic monitoring system

To reduce the high number of accidents on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, a government-appointed committee has suggested setting up of ‘intelligent traffic monitoring system’ along the route, among other recommendations.

In June 2016, the state government had appointed a committee headed by the vice-chairman and the managing director of Mumbai State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) with representatives from the traffic police, transport and information technology departments as its members.

The committee was asked to suggest ways to reduce accidents on the expressway. The report was submitted in April 2017. “The committee has suggested that the government appoint either the MSRDC head of the transport commissioner as the project management authority,” PWD Minister Chandrakant Patil said in a written reply to a question in the Legislative Council.

Patil further said the committee had suggested that KPMG be appointed as the consultant for it. “All these recommendations are under consideration of the government,” he added.

