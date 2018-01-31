Mumbai-Pune Expressway: MSRDC to organise intermittent blocks today

The Mumbai-Pune lane on the Expressway. Express photo The Mumbai-Pune lane on the Expressway. Express photo

On Wednesday, commuters on the Mumbai Pune Expressway may face inconveniences as the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) plans to clear loose boulders near Adoshi tunnel to avoid landslides.

Those travelling to Mumbai from Pune would be affected as a block will be organised once every hour, for 15

minutes, between 10 am and 3.15 pm.

“Currently, we are working on the ghat near the tunnel and we are organising the blocks to ensure that no debris falls on vehicles. These are only intermittent blocks and will last for around 15 minutes,” said Kiran Kurundkar, the Joint MD, MSRDC.

He added that: “During this time, the workers will collect debris and move it out. We have the required

taken permission from the Highway Police and the traffic police.”

