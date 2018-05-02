Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Home
  • Cities
  • Mumbai
  • Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident: 41-year-old tempo driver arrested

Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident: 41-year-old tempo driver arrested

The accused has been identified as Nagesh Madhukar Danke (41), a resident of a village in Madha taluka in Solapur.

| Navi Mumbai | Published: May 2, 2018 8:32:47 am
Top News

The tempo driver, who allegedly ran over five people on the Expressway on Monday, has been arrested. He was identified with the help of the vehicle he left behind on the accident spot.

The accused has been identified as Nagesh Madhukar Danke (41), a resident of a village in Madha taluka in Solapur. “He was going towards Borivali to deliver the consignment of watermelons that he had taken from Tembhurni village, when the accident occurred. He was speeding on the Expressway,” an officer said.

Danke was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and would be taken to court on Wednesday, sources said.

Five people died and one was severely injured after Danke ran over them while they were pushing their vehicle on the Expressway after car broke down. The victims were on their way to a wedding.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now