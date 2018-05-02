Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident: 41-year-old tempo driver arrested

The tempo driver, who allegedly ran over five people on the Expressway on Monday, has been arrested. He was identified with the help of the vehicle he left behind on the accident spot.

The accused has been identified as Nagesh Madhukar Danke (41), a resident of a village in Madha taluka in Solapur. “He was going towards Borivali to deliver the consignment of watermelons that he had taken from Tembhurni village, when the accident occurred. He was speeding on the Expressway,” an officer said.

Danke was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and would be taken to court on Wednesday, sources said.

Five people died and one was severely injured after Danke ran over them while they were pushing their vehicle on the Expressway after car broke down. The victims were on their way to a wedding.

