Mumbai-Pune E-way: ACB has started ‘discreet enquiry’, govt tells Bombay HC

The state government on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that the Anti-Corruption Bureau had “commenced a discreet enquiry” into a matter seeking to revoke the right of the contractor of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway to collect toll along the road.

According to a public interest litigation filed by four petitioners, including activist Pravin Wategaonkar, the contracted total toll income of Rs 2,869 crores has been achieved and the contractor has made wrongful gain of about Rs 325 crores as of March this year.

On Thursday, while hearing the matter, Wategaonkar alleged that the concession agreement relating to the expressway had not been registered and therefore is “illegal”.

“The toll collection on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway for the last 13 years is unauthorised,” he added. The court questioned if such registration of the concession agreement was compulsory. “In that case, this might be causing revenue loss to the state government,” said the court. The HC has now asked the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited to file an affidavit in this regard. The state government had filed an affidavit earlier stating that all allegations related to collusion between the state and the contractor of the expressway to secure wrongful gains are false.

