Mumbai: Proposal for New Sassoon Docks stuck due to ‘administrative’ reasons: officials

A 2014 proposal to set up a “New Sassoon Docks” that would match European standards of exporting fish has been stuck in the pipeline mainly because of “administrative” reasons, officials said.

Although the “New Sassoon Docks” was given a go-ahead by the Union Minister for Shipping, Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in August 2014, it was only in the recent state and central budgets that funds for the project were finally sanctioned with a total of Rs 52.17 crore allocated for modernising the docks, one of Mumbai’s oldest fishing harbours.

Gadkari had said that the government was committed to creating a good water transport infrastructure in the country by redeveloping the fishing harbour. However, officials said the agenda was to provide state of the art facilities to Sassoon Docks.

Talking about the “administrative” reasons for which the proposal has been stuck, a senior state fisheries department official said : “After 2014 when the project was inaugurated, there was confusion over who would monitor the operations since it involved several state and Union departments. It was only at the end of 2016 at a meeting with the Mumbai Port Trust where there was clarity over the issue.”

Soon after, the Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation was given the responsibility to monitor the project and then the initial funds were allocated. Sassoon Docks, built in 1875, has been South Mumbai’s main fish loading and trading centre.

According to official layouts, the “New Sassoon Docks” is 4.28 hectare in size and located on the southern-most corner of the fishing harbour, whereas the Old Sassoon Docks measures only 1.1 hectare.

Currently, the New Sassoon Docks is used by fishermen for miscellaneous purposes, such as repairing nets, filling fuel and also painting parts of their boats.

Among the facilities proposed for the “New Sassoon Docks” are conveyer belts to load fish on and off boats and space to repair boats and nets. But the key focus would be in the packaging process.

“The fish that are brought here are exported even overseas. There will be a better-integrated network to ensure fresh fish are exported,” a senior fisheries department official said.

To ensure freshness of fish, each exporter would be provided with a segregated section where fish will be cleaned and packaged. Operations related to packaging and selling are currently carried out on a small, thin stretch of land in the Old Sassoon Docks that is regarded congested and unhygienic.

The new proposal also includes construction of a 200 tonne ice plant and a new 20 tonne cold storage unit for fishermen who are not able to export their fish.

Officials said that distribution of water to fishermen at Sassoon Docks is a major issue. A senior official pointed out that there is a 2 lakh litre tank on the new site but there is no water in it.

“The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has set up a pipeline but there is no water connectivity. Fisherfolk in the area require water tanks to conduct their daily work like cleaning fish,” said an official.

The Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation has been assigned to be the monitoring agency of the project.

“Following the sanctioning funds, the government is trying to look for tenders to work on the new site,” said a government official who was part of last month’s high committee meeting with the state chief secretary.

Another senior official claimed that the work on the new Sassoon Docks has been stalled because no Project Management Consultant had been “identified”, who would not only oversee operations but prepare a detailed technical report on the project.

The state government has tied up with the Central Institute of Coastal Engineering for Fishery, Bangalore, for it to be advisors to the project.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now