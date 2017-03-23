Mumbai: Private bank security guard accidentally fires gun, kills colleague

A security guard employed with a cash management services firm accidentally shot and killed his colleague outside a bank in Andheri East on Wednesday morning while loading his rifle. The man was rushed to a hospital nearby but was declared dead upon arrival.

The incident took place outside a branch of Kotak Mahindra Bank in MIDC, Andheri East at 11.10 am.

The police said employees of the cash management services firm Checkmate Pvt. Ltd. had visited the bank to fill cash in its ATM.

After the cash supply had been replenished, the employees accompanied by armed security guards Awadhesh Singh (45) and Radhamohan Singh (65), returned to their cash van.

“While leaving, one of the guards, Awadhesh Singh, was loading cartridges in his rifle when he fired it accidentally. The bullet hit Radhamohan Singh in the stomach,” said an officer at the MIDC police station.

His colleagues rushed Radhamohan Singh to Kamdar Hospital nearby, where he succumbed to his injuries, said the police.

The officer added that Singh was standing close to his colleague while the rifle was being loaded. The police arrested Awadhesh Singh, who claimed that he fired his weapon by accident.

“We have booked the accused for culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” said Vinayak Deshmukh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone X. The police added that both men lived in the MIDC area.

The deceased, who formerly served in the military, found employment with Checkmate after retirement, the police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now