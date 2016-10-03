Mumbai: Priest found dead in Church

A 29-year-old priest was found dead early on Sunday in a church in Khopoli. The police suspect suicide, the motive for which is still unknown.

According to the Khopoli police, Reverend Father John Koovakunnel was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room at St. Anthony Church around 8 am by parishioners who went to check on him after he missed the Mass service.

No suicide note was found in the room, which was locked from inside. Police said Father Koovakunnel’s parents say they have no idea as to what could have prompted him to take the extreme step.

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Kalyan said, “We have requested the authorities concerned for a detailed inquiry to find out the cause of death.”

Koovakunnel, a Kerala native, had been at the church for the past-year-and-half and will be buried in Pune on Tuesday.

