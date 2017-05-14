Mumbai: Pre-monsoon showers affect road repair work

(Source: Express Photo by Pradip Das) (Source: Express Photo by Pradip Das)

The city welcomed the brief respite from the heat, thanks to the first pre-monsoon showers on Friday, but the rain has put the civic body’s road repair and drain de-silting work on the slow track. Officials said the situation could worsen if the city receives more pre-monsoon showers over the next two weeks. Road repair works that were to have been completed by May 15 are not expected to meet that deadline with large stretches of work continuing, mainly in the suburbs. According to the India Meteorology Department, the Santa Cruz weather station recorded 3.1 mm rainfall over 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday.

Officials from the roads department said the pre-monsoon showers slowed down road repair works in the suburbs. “Due to the rain, the work was slowed down on Friday. But, it resumed on Saturday…,” said an official from the roads department. The official further said that some of the works may not meet the deadline.

“Besides rains, the quarry issue is also not resolved completely which is also delaying the work. On May 8, the National Green Tribunal kept the hearing for July 17 without giving any relief on the issue. So, the contractors have been asked to make arrangements for the raw material on their own,” explained the official. At present, the road department has undertaken repair works on more than 1,000 roads including 131 major roads.

Another official said if the city receives any more pre-monsoon showers in next two weeks, the situation is likely to worsen. “We won’t be able to complete the work on time. The chronic big patches taken up for repairs will have to be completed by filling potholes. Besides, the road projects, which include major roads, will not be completed by end of monsoon. With rains and the quarry issue, it may continue in June as well which may create issues for citizens and motorists,” said the official.

Officials from the storm water drain department said the rain hasn’t affected work of nullah cleaning much. “Almost sixty percent work of nullah cleaning is complete and the rest will be completed on time. Some works in the city and western suburbs are likely to be delayed till first week of June,” said an official.

However, citizens slammed the civic body for blaming pre-monsoon showers for the delay in road and drain works. “The pre-monsoon showers come every year and is nothing new. The same excuses are given by the civic body every year. Blaming rains is the easiest way for civic officials to hide their inefficiency. Not only is road work affected, but the silt kept along nullahs will go back into the drain due to the rain. So, it will have to be removed again,” said Nikhil Desai, an activist from Kings Circle.

