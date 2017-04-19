Mumbai: Power supply to Manora MLA hostel cut over dues ‘non-payment’

In Picture, Manora MLA hostel (Archive Express Photo) In Picture, Manora MLA hostel (Archive Express Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) snapped the power supply to Manora MLA hostel building in south Mumbai for some time this evening over “non-payment of Rs 10 lakh bill dues”, an official said.

After the assurance given by the Public Works Department (PWD), the power supply was restored later.

Talking to PTI on the condition of anonymity, a senior BEST official said, “Despite several reminders, the state administration failed to pay power bill dues of the Manora residence in the last few months. As we are already facing cash crush, we decided to pull the plug.”

Although the sudden move of the BEST left the hostel inmates suprised, it yielded a desired effect. The PWD, which maintains the building, approached the BEST administration to find some solution.

“We were given an assurance that the dues would be paid at the earliest. We understand that the payment of Rs 10 lakh or even more amount would take long time, but the amount is important for us. After the assurance, we restored the power supply,” the officer said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now