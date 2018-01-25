Mumbai: Body of seventeen-year-old girl found in quarry pit

A day after 17-year-old Fiza Firoz Khan fell into an excavated pit in a quarry near Powai police station, her body was recovered by rescuers at 5.46 am Wednesday. The body was sent to Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar. According to relatives of Khan who lived in Manubhai Chawl in Chandivali near Powai, on Tuesday after her lunch, she had left home to visit her maternal grandfather who resides in the same locality.

Later, her dupatta and slippers were found near the pit, which is when the relatives realised she may have fallen into the pit. The parents lodged a missing person complaint at Powai police station. Later in the evening, Disaster Management Unit of the BMC was called followed by Fire Brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Fire brigade officials said search operations were immediately undertaken. However, despite efforts by the two rescue teams along with the Mumbai Police, the girl could not be found on Tuesday.

“We had started rescue operations from Tuesday evening, however operations had to be suspended late in the night. We began the search operations on Wednesday morning and her body was recovered from the quarry pit filled with water,” said a senior fire official.

