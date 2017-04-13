Mumbai Port Trust Hospital set to be converted to super-specialty facility with more beds

The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) Hospital, currently a dilapidated 250-bed structure on a vast expanse of port land in Wadala, is set to be converted to a super-specialty facility, accessible not just to MbPT employees but to the general public as well. Under the plan, the hospital, with upgraded facilities, is to cater to 1.5 lakh MbPT employees and their families. “Port trust workers who have so far been forced to seek treatment from other hospitals due to limited facilities here will be benefited the most,” said MbPT chairman Sanjay Bhatia.

Earlier, the hospital could not run several departments due to lack of proper management. The MbPt says it incurred Rs 60 crore a year to pay the staff and for treatment of its employees in other hospitals. While the initial plan to revamp the hospital, housed on a 100-acre property, was floated in 2015, it was awaiting approval from the ministry of shipping. According to Bhatia, the MbPT will pay 49 per cent of the cost involved and the rest will be handled by a private firm under a public-private partnership model. “Our employees will be charged as per the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS). A number of beds will be reserved for free-of-cost treatment of poor patients (non-MbPT staffers). A transaction advisor for this has been been appointed,” Bhatia said. According to him, the new hospital will have 600-900 beds, for which the budget is yet to be finalised. “We will start functioning with the existing staff and then expand. The aim is to have the out-patient department facilities first for the huge number of patients,” the chairman said.

Currently, MbPT employees have to approach KEM, Sion or Nair hospital for treatment. With this hospital, they can get treated at marginal rates on a priority basis. Currently, the eastern front of Mumbai has limited government medical hospitals with Sewri TB hospital in Sewri and Acworth Hospital for leprosy patients in Wadala being the only two specialised institutions in South Mumbai.

Govandi Shatabdi Hospital, run by the civic body, has been newly redeveloped for the slum population in the city’s eastern end but there have been complaints of limited services and lack of staff.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now