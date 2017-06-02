Mumbai policemen duped: 4 who promised them city postings arrested

THE MUMBAI Crime Branch on Thursday arrested four persons for allegedly duping several policemen by promising them postings in Mumbai. One of the main accused was arrested from a five star hotel in the suburbs on Thursday where he had called a senior officer to work out a deal. The police are now probing how many police personnel had been duped by the accused so far.

An officer linked to the investigation said they received information that the four accused had been promising policemen posting in the city in return of money.

“This included officers who were already posted in the city and did not want to be transferred out. The accused claimed to know some high-ups in the government who would ensure that they were not transferred out of the city,” the officer said.

An officer said: “Several policemen, including a senior officer, were duped by the accused in a similar manner.”

An officer from Unit 8 of the Crime Branch received a tip off that the four accused, Ravindra Yadav, Kishore Mali, Vishal Omble and VidyaSagar Hirmukhe were behind the scam.

On Thursday, the accused booked a room at a hotel in the suburbs and called a senior officer there to decide on his posting.

A police team accompanied the officer to the hotel room. Later, the police raided the room and found Rs 6 lakh in cash and several stamps.

The police suspect that the stamps were used by the accused to make fake documents.

A senior IPS officer said: “Four people have been arrested in the case. We are interrogating the accused to find out how many policemen had been duped. We are also investigating how much money the accused have made so far.”

An officer said that VidyaSagar Hirmukhe holds a senior position with Mahanand Dairy and is known to have worked in close proximity with a former Maharashtra minister of state (home) in the past.

Another accused is also known to have once held an important bureaucratic position. “Since a lot of policemen knew that these men have held important positions in the past, they were conned by them (the accused),” a senior officer said.

