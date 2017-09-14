Mumbai police to come up with guidelines for schools

The guidelines mandate the presence of a woman attendant in school buses till the last child is dropped. The guidelines mandate the presence of a woman attendant in school buses till the last child is dropped.

THE MUMBAI Police will soon issue guidelines to schools across the city in an attempt to prevent incidents like the one in Gurugram’s Ryan International. Speaking on the issue, Mumbai Police Commissioner D D Padsalgikar on Wednesday said the guidelines will soon be communicated to the schools. “Last year, we started a drive called ‘Police Didi’, wherein woman constables visit schools within their jurisdiction and sensitise kids on issues relating to sexual harassment. While we will continue with the exercise, we will also ask schools to follow the guidelines that are already in place,” Padsalgikar said.

According to a senior police officer, the guidelines require schools to install CCTVs on the premises and conduct background checks of their staff, especially bus conductors and drivers. Schools would also have to hire guards to monitor unauthorised entries on the premises. The guidelines mandate the presence of a woman attendant in school buses till the last child is dropped.

“According to the report, the accused who killed the child (in Gurugram) was not authorised to enter the school at the time of the incident. We will ask schools to audit and restrict the entry of people,” said an official.

The city police are also planning to ask schools to follow a “buddy system” under which, children would be allowed to visit washrooms in pairs. “The alternative is to deploy guards outside washrooms. We are trying to figure out which one would be more effective,” the official added.

