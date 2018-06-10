Mumbai Police takes to Twitter to deal with rain woes

Waterlogged railway tracks between Sion and Matunga after heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Saturday. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Waterlogged railway tracks between Sion and Matunga after heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Saturday. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

THE MUMBAI police Twitter handle, which has over 46 lakh followers, guided the city residents as heavy rain started since the wee hours of Saturday. The @mumbaipolice Twitter handle in several posts had guidelines for those driving in the rain, assurances that they were around to help people stuck in waterlogged areas and also responded to those who had pointed out to drains that were left open.

In one of their tweets, the Mumbai Police posted how small precautions could ensure safety for those driving around in waterlogged areas. Among the several tweets put out by the popular handle, was to not try to start a car if there was water in the engine, as it would further damage the vehicle. It further advised that those driving vehicles in areas where water levels were rising to switch off the AC and keep a compact hammer in the car. It further said, ‘disengage the central locking system and roll down the windows a bit’.

Earlier in the day, they also posted a photograph of a vehicle that had fallen by the roadside at Lower Parel with the caption, “You surely don’t want your vehicle & you lying like that on the road, in the rains! The roads are slippery & it’s consequence was seen this morning at Lower Parel!Thankfully no casualties.Please drive extra carefully. Decrease speed, increase cautiousness #MumbaiRains #RoadSafety.”

The Twitter handle also assured people with posts such as “We will always be there to lend a helping hand to you”, accompanying a photograph of policemen pushing a car that has stopped at a waterlogged spot.

