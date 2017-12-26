Mumbai: Over a year later, police register FIR on celebrity trainer’s complaint

Representative Image Representative Image

AN FIR was registered at the Khar police station after a leading fitness expert lodged a complaint against a builder. While the incident on which the complaint is based happened over a year ago, the FIR was registered on December 20 this year, after the complainant petitioned the Mumbai police commissioner and deputy commissioner.

“The incident happened in 2016, and I have been suffering since. Finally, my case has been lodged,” the 55-year-old woman, who has been a trainer for Bollywood celebrities, said. According to the FIR, the incident happened after the

accused and the complainant had a falling out.

“I had a gym at his premises in Bandra (W) since 2012. However, after a falling out between us, he sent bouncers in April 2016 and forced my clientele out and locked up the premises. When I went to him to ask for my equipment and for the gym space, he forced me to touch his feet in apology. When I bent down, he pulled my hand. This gesture was very wrong and outraged my modesty. Even after that, he kept threatening me and my clientele,” she told police.

Police said they registered an FIR under sections 354 (sexual harassment), 448 (punishment for trespass), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

“She has complained that the builder was even going to sell off her equipment. We are investigating the case, and will follow procedure,” said a senior officer from Khar police station.The builder was not available for comment. mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

