Mumbai Police recruitment: Man caught impersonating, another held using micro transmitter among 3 cases of cheating

A man was caught impersonating a candidate at the Mumbai Police written exam in Andheri East on Wednesday, while in Bhandup a candidate was held using a micro transmitter to cheat in the exam. In the third such incident reported during the written examination on Wednesday for recruitment of constables in the Mumbai Police, a dummy candidate was held at an exam centre on Charni Road.

At Our Lady of Health High School in Andheri East, one of the exam centres, examiners became suspicious when the picture on the admit card of the candidate, Anil Bhise, did not resemble the man who was carrying it. “Upon questioning, the man revealed that his name was Santosh Lalchote (25) and that he had been paid to impersonate Bhise at the exam,” said Baburao Mukhedkar, senior inspector, Sahar police station.

The police later arrested Bhise (24) and Prahlad Nalgat (24), who had forged Lalchote’s documents to enable him to impersonate Bhise in the exam. All three men, who are from Aurangabad, have been booked for cheating and forgery.

At Parag Vidyalay in Bhandup West, examiners became suspicious when Ganesh Raut (25) was spotted with his head tilted unusually close to his left shoulder while he was writing the paper. Suspecting that he might be cheating, an examiner asked a police sub-inspector posted at the centre to have a closer look.

The police found that Raut had sewn a micro transmitter on the shoulder of his shirt. Upon frisking, the police found that Raut had sewn the wires of the micro transmitter to the straps of his vest. A SIM card had been inserted into the micro transmitter and Raut had allegedly made a call to an unidentified person by pressing a button on the device. Raut, the police said, was dictating the questions to the individual, who in turn was answering them. “We have booked the candidate for cheating. He has been disqualified from the exam,” said Sachin Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone VII.

The physical part of the recruitment, which took place between April and early May, also witnessed several cheating cases.

In April, several male candidates across the state were caught while trying to raise their height past the required 165-cm mark. The police found candidates who had stuck Rs 5 coins to the soles of their feet and others who had worn wigs and stuck pieces of tar to their hair after falling short of five millimeters.

Officials overseeing the recruitment blamed it on extreme levels of competitions after a record 8.34 lakh applications were received for the 5,272 vacant positions of police constable.

