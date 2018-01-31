Mumbai: Police recover Rs 4.2 lakh stolen from oncologist’s home

The police said the incident took place on January 27, as they obtained the CCTV footage in which the three accused can be seen walking out of the building gate at 7.30pm with a bag in their hand. The police said the incident took place on January 27, as they obtained the CCTV footage in which the three accused can be seen walking out of the building gate at 7.30pm with a bag in their hand.

A 62-year-old radiation oncologist was allegedly robbed of Rs 4.2 lakh by three individuals, including his domestic help who hatched the plan to steal the cash while he was on a vacation with his family. The police have arrested one of the three who allegedly stole the cash and have recovered the stolen money.

According to the police, the complainant Subhash Maganlal Desai is a resident of Pushpak Apartment on Altamount Road. The complainant’s domestic help Viru is absconding and the investigators arrested his accomplice identified as Deer Gharaj Neupana alias Dinesh (30) from Kashimira. The arrested accused was allegedly planning to flee to Nepal with the stolen cash.

The police said the incident took place on January 27, as they obtained the CCTV footage in which the three accused can be seen walking out of the building gate at 7.30pm with a bag in their hand. The robbery was brought to light the same evening after the family returned from Alibaug.

An officer from Gamdevi police station said, “The complainant’s domestic help Viru who is still on the run hatched a plan to steal cash after he learnt that Desai’s family was leaving for Alibaug. The accused roped in two persons who were working as servants at the neighbouring houses, and the trio fled with the cash.”

“We found out that one of the accused Dinesh’s name was on the passenger list of a bus going to leave from Kashimira junction on Sunday night. So while he was waiting for a bus near Bombay restaurant our team reached the spot and after checking on him initially, we found cash in his bag following which we brought him to the police station for inquiry,” said an officer. While two of the accused continue to be on the run, the police have recovered the Rs 4.2 lakh allegedly stolen from the oncologist’s residence.

The accused has been booked under sections 381and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The arrested accused was produced in a Girgaum court and remanded in police custody till Wednesday.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App