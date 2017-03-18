Mumbai police pick up three for Rs 1.5 crore Dharavi heist

CCTV grab from a nearby shop purportedly showing two accused walking off with the box full of money. CCTV grab from a nearby shop purportedly showing two accused walking off with the box full of money.

THE MUMBAI police probing the Dharavi robbery case in which over Rs 1.5 crore was stolen from an ATM cash van on Thursday have taken three people in custody for their alleged involvement in the crime. The trio were detained from a luxury bus at a district in Maharashtra and later handed over to Dharavi police. A senior officer said two of the accused were from south India and one from Mumbai and they have confessed to their involvement in the incident. “They have also provided us some more information. We have recovered some of the stolen amount. We are hoping to track the rest of the accused soon,” an officer linked to the probe said. The police have found that nine more people are involved in the crime in addition to the three.

The incident took place on Thursday around 3 pm when the accused targeted a security van that had come to deposit money in a State Bank of India ATM at ONGC Junction in Dharavi. While the security guard and two others went inside the ATM to deposit cash, the accused distracted the driver saying that some money had fallen below the car.

As soon as the driver got down from the van to check for the money, five gang members surrounded him as two others opened the back door of the vehicle and made way with a chest containing Rs 1.56 crore that was meant for other ATMs. Soon after the incident, everyone took a share of the money and went their separate ways.

As soon as the the incident came to light, the Dharavi police registered a case against unidentified persons and began a probe. The police also found a CCTV grab of the two persons, which shows them walking away with the chest.

“Now that we can interrogate the trio, we should be able to track down and arrest the rest of the accused soon,” a senior officer said.

