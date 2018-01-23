Mumbai: Police look for driver who ‘knocked down’ 70-year-old

The Mumbai Police is on the lookout for a man who allegedly hit a 70-year-old watchman at Vikhroli on January 1. Kashinath Shinde had been admitted to a hospital and he passed away on Sunday after which an FIR was registered at Vikhroli police station.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm on January 1 at Sai Suman Society where Shinde was employed as watchman. An officer said the accused, who is a driver, and his employers were in a four-wheeler while entering the building. “On the way, he (the driver) hit the building gate and subsequently, the watchman, who was standing behind it,” said Sanjay More, Senior Inspector, Vikhroli police station.

The driver then took the watchman to the hospital and eventually fled, More said. He added that the driver’s employers had relatives at Sai Suman building whom they had gone to meet when the incident took place. ENS

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App