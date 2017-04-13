Mumbai: Police look for domestic help, gold worth Rs 35 lakh stolen from jewellery shop, accused absconding

A JEWELLERY store in Gorai was robbed and gold worth Rs 35 lakh stolen on the intervening night of April 10 and 11. The accused, who worked as a domestic help for the jewellery shop owner, is absconding. Jitu Purohit (22) was employed as a domestic help at Anita Ramesh Kumar Jain’s residence in Raj Sagar Cooperative Society in Gorai for the past one year. According to the police, he gained access to his employer’s shop, Bhairavnath jewellers, in the same locality late at night and fled with gold and cash.

“The accused had the key to the jewellery shop. The owners trusted him as he had been working for them for one year. They had previously entrusted him with money as well and nothing of this sort had happened,” said an officer at Borivli police station.

Purohit, who hails from Rajasthan, planned to rob the jewellery shop when the owners were not in town. According to the police, using the shop key, he gained entry around 1 am and robbed the place till about 8 am. “He took off with 1.5 kg gold worth Rs 35 lakh and also robbed Rs 20,000 in cash. When the owners returned the next morning they found him missing and the shop robbed,” the officer said. Purohit’s phone has been switched off since the day of the incident, but the police have obtained his call records and were investigating further. Police believe the accused committed the robbery alone.

A police team has been formed to track down the accused. A case under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Purohit.

