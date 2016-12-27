Mumbai Police issues notice to tea brand over khaki billboards

Pointing that Girnar had put up the advertisements without authorisation, Dudhe added, “As a policy, Mumbai Police does not endorse any brand without authorisation of the government.” Pointing that Girnar had put up the advertisements without authorisation, Dudhe added, “As a policy, Mumbai Police does not endorse any brand without authorisation of the government.”

The Mumbai Police has issued a notice to tea brand ‘Girnar Tea’ to withdraw two print advertisements featuring photographs of personnel in khaki and traffic police uniforms. The firm has agreed to take down the advertisements immediately.

The notices were issued last week, soon after Girnar Food and Beverages Pvt Ltd launched a new print advertisement campaign — “My Chai. My Time.” While the advertisements, which are on prominent display in the city, feature models dressed as military personnel, doctors, lawyers, politicians, athletes, chefs, engineers and bus drivers, the Mumbai Police has taken exception to its unauthorised representation.

“Mumbai Police has no concern whatsoever with the recent advertisement of a tea company with photographs of police personnel from Mumbai Police, viz one in regular khaki uniform and another in traffic police uniform,” Ashok Dudhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said.

Pointing that Girnar had put up the advertisements without authorisation, Dudhe added, “As a policy, Mumbai Police does not endorse any brand without authorisation of the government.”

In a statement, Girnar Food and Beverages Pvt Ltd said, “The idea behind the campaign is to show a cross section of society drinking tea, especially to depict the common man. The intention was not to offend anyone. We appreciate the Mumbai Police’s stand and have decided to withdraw the particular advertisements.”