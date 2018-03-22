Mumbai: Police to investigate if Hrithik’s call records were illegally accessed

Bombay High Court. (Express Photo) Bombay High Court. (Express Photo)

THE THANE Police, which is investigating a case regarding the illegal procurement of Call Detail Records (CDR), said on Wednesday that they had sought details from the cellular service provider used by actor Hrithik Roshan. Police had on Tuesday said actress Kangana Ranaut had given Roshan’s number to lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, who was arrested on March 16 for allegedly obtaining the CDR of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui. Rizwan Siddiqui, however, was released from police custody on Wednesday after, after the Bombay High Court ordered the same.

The police are now investigating if Rizwan Siddiqui used Roshan’s mobile number to procure his CDR. Responding to police’s claims that she had given Roshan’s number to Rizwan Siddiqui, a statement issued by Ranaut read: “When we respond to a notice, we give all details to the lawyer. To assume that these details were used to violate the law, and make statements based on that assumption and defame an artiste, is super lame on (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe’s part. Proper investigation should be carried out before making assumptions.”

Speaking to the media after his release, Rizwan Siddiqui, flanked by his wife who had approached the High Court, seeking his release, said: “I had full faith in the judiciary. You can read in the court order if they found the Thane Police action against me fair or not. I faced the law, did not apply for bail or run away and my stand has been vindicated. I would not like to speak on any of my clients.”

The police said they have issued a notice to Ayesha Shroff, the wife of actor Jackie Shroff, in connection with the case. The notice was issued under Section 41A, which asks for a person to present themselves before a police officer during an investigation, of the Criminal Procedure Code. According to police, during the analysis of Siddiqui’s mobile phones, they found that Ayesha Shroff had spoken to him about having sourced the CDR of actor Sahil Khan.

When reached for comment, Shroff sent a text message saying that she was not aware of any notice issued by police.

In February, the Thane Police had arrested Rajani Pandit, widely acclaimed as Maharashtra’s first woman detective, in connection with the CDR case. She is presently out on bail. After Siddiqui’s arrest, the total number of arrests in the case had gone up to 12.

