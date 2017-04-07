Mumbai Police gets requests for licences from 64 dance bars

So far, only three dance bars have been granted licence by the Mumbai Police. (Express Photo) So far, only three dance bars have been granted licence by the Mumbai Police. (Express Photo)

The Mumbai Police has received requests from 64 dance bars across the city for renewal of their licences. Sources say licences would be granted only to those who submit compliance reports for conditions imposed earlier.

“We have received the requests from at least 64 dances bars for renewal of their licences and we have asked the local police stations within whose jurisdiction the bars fall to submit a compliance report in each case. Licence will be granted only when the compliance report states that the dance bar is ready to adhere to all the conditions laid down by the Supreme Court,” said a senior official from the Mumbai Police who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Sources also say that in some cases, after studying the compliance report, additional queries have been sent to the police station and their replies are awaited. The Mumbai Police is hopeful that by the next date of hearing in the apex court scheduled April 20, they would be able to decide on all the applications. So far, only three dance bars have been granted licence by the Mumbai Police.

“We have sent reminders to the police stations to submit their reports. In a few cases where the report has been submitted by the local police station, we found certain conditions had ambiguous answers and therefore, we have sent them back with a detailed query,” added the official.

Last year, the apex court directed the Maharashtra government to grant licences to six dance bars. Of the six bars which were granted permission last year, only three bars — Aero Punjab and Sai Prasad at Andheri and Indiana at Tardeo — have been issued licence.

The other three dance bars failed to procure licence for want of payment of licence fee.

In a related development, in the high level meeting that took place earlier this week to discuss the latest Supreme Court order on barring liquor outlets within 500 metres of state and national highways, sources say that the excise department has been asked to submit a detailed plan which includes identifying liquor outlets abutting the highway and mapping out areas which would be highly affected by the ban. The state government is mulling over the possibility of denotifying some of the portions.

“National highways are maintained by the Central government and therefore, denotifying them means that the state agencies have to undertake their maintenance job. Therefore, it is profitable to denotify only those stretches which have the maximum bars and have a major chunk of business,” said a source.

