Mumbai Police file chargesheet in activist murder case, arrest two

THE MUMBAI Police Crime Branch Thursday filed the chargesheet in the murder case of 60-year-old Right to Information activist Bhupendra Vira. Vira was shot on the night of October 15 at his Santacruz East residence. Razzaq Khan (78), a former Congress corporator from the area, and his son Amjad Khan (53) had been arrested for the murder. “We have 92 witnesses and a weapon used in the incident,” said a crime branch senior inspector. The 602-page chargesheet was filed at the chief metropolitan magistrate court.

According to the police, Vira had complained against four illegal structures constructed by the accused, and the authorities had asked Razzaq to demolish them. Due to this, he stood to make considerable losses, and Vira was killed in retaliation to this.

Vira’s family had submitted Razzaq’s name in their complaint.

A day after the arrest of the accused, the Vakola police had transferred the case to crime branch, unit eight. In its investigation, the crime branch had seized a pistol, 12 live rounds and a Chevrolet Beat car.

According to the police, Vira was watching television at his home on October 15 when around 9 pm, the accused entered his home, put a gun to his head and shot him.

Vira’s wife, who was in the washroom, did not hear the gunshot over the sound of the television.

The accused have been charged under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 120 (b) (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), read with relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Bombay Police Act.