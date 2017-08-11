Mumbai: ‘Police didi’ class saves girl from molester

Mumbai police (file photo) Mumbai police (file photo)

The ‘Police didi’ programme started by the Mumbai Police to sensitise schoolchildren about sexual exploitation helped ensure that a five-year-old girl was saved from a 22-year-old man who tried to molest her Tuesday. The kindergarten student, who was taken to a terrace by the accused, her father’s employee, started shouting for help after realising he was up to something inappropriate. The girl later told the police that she knew it was a ‘bad touch’ when the accused asked her to sit on his lap.

According to the police, the incident took place around 6.30pm, when the girl, a Kurla resident, had gone to Matunga for tuition. The girl was picked up by the mother of one of her classmates. The woman took the five-year-old to her house, as the girl’s parents were not home. She then informed them to pick their child from her house.

An officer said that the girl’s father had asked his employee to pick up the girl from her tuition class and take her to their Kurla residence. The employee picked up the five-year-old, but took her to the terrace of the building instead of taking her home.

He then asked the girl to sit on his lap and tried touching her inappropriately. The girl realised something was amiss and started shouting for help. “A building watchman who had come to the terrace for some work heard her shout for help. He slapped the 22-year-old and called the other guards to the terrace,” an officer said.

The girl was then handed over to her parents and the accused taken to the Kurla police station, where an FIR was registered against him on the charge of molestation and sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

An officer said, “The girl told us her suspicions were raised as she had been trained about the difference between good touch and bad touch at a police didi outreach programme conducted by the police recently.”

