‘Faraari squad’: A police team that hunts absconders

(From left) PSI Pradeep Ghag, an absconder and another squad member waiting for a train at Dhanamgaon railway station in Yavatmal. Express (From left) PSI Pradeep Ghag, an absconder and another squad member waiting for a train at Dhanamgaon railway station in Yavatmal. Express

Vinod Sanghvi, 45, a jeweller accused of accepting stolen jewellery in at least 27 cases, had not attended his trial for four years. A special police squad that was set up to look for absconding accused, went to Sanghvi’s Nallapora residence. But the mobile number that his wife gave them was switched off. The squad could find no trace of Sanghvi. Eventually, a paan shop attendant opposite Sanghvi’s residence told the police that he had Sanghvi’s new number. Sanghvi would eat a particular type of paan and would call the shop in advance asking for it to be kept ready. Based on the new number, the squad tracked him to Pune and managed to arrest him and produce him before the court.

A FIVE member squad was set up by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in September last year to specifically look for accused who after being arrested and released on bail, go absconding and do not attend the trial. The squad, unofficially called the ‘faraari squad’, formed by DCP Nisar Tamboli, is headed by Police Sub Inspector Pradeep Ghag, who has four constables at his disposal to sniff out people who have gone missing for years, and in some cases decades.

Normally, the search for an accused ends with tracking down the accused, producing his or her death certificate before the court and on some occasions informing the court that the accused is not absconding but lodged in a prison. At times, the accused present themselves before the court on finding out that police are looking for them. The job, as per the squad, comprises intense travelling and is a challenging one.

Tamboli said, “Back in 2013 when I was DCP zone 2, I had started a similar squad to trace absconders. For every person traced, there was a reward of Rs 1,000. It really worked and the squad tracked down a lot of people. So, I decided to replicate it here in the Crime Branch.”

Normally, the court issues a list of people who have stopped attending trial to the respective police units under whose jurisdiction the person resided. Ghag said, “Once the court issues the standing warrant, we begin our search. The first step is to get the records of these people to look for the house address. In some cases, the FIR is from 1980’s. When we go to the address, the chawl where the accused lived has been demolished and there stands a building instead. We then try to find out anyone who knew the person. Sometimes, we keep going to the spot for days to get a link.”

Assistant Sub Inspector Jeevan Jadhav — earlier a part of the squad and considered a legend in tracking down absconders, having tracked 325 of them between 2011 and 2016 — said, “In these cases, the most vital link is the native place. Most of these absconders flee from here and go to their native place. Sometimes, we just call up the particular village sarpanch or police patil and confirm if the absconding accused is in the village. We then inform them about the warrant and they help us to get their custody.”

Ghag said, “Apart from this, getting the current mobile number used by the accused is vital as that helps us know his location. They keep changing their mobile numbers to evade police.”

As per another member of the squad, getting the details about the person who stood surety for the accused while being granted bail is also important. “We can then put pressure on the person who sometimes leads us to the accused. But even getting old court records to find who stood surety can be a task,” the officer said.

The squad works alongside officers of the individual Crime Branch units who also work toward tracking down these accused. Since September, they have resolved 28 cases in total.

“These included cases where accused present themselves before the court after they learn police are making enquiries. In three cases, we found that the accused was not absconding but behind bars. Due to some confusion between the prison and court, it was assumed they had gone missing,” an officer said. “In some cases, the person has passed away and we have to secure the person’s death certificate,” the officer added.

Ghag said, “The work involves a lot of travelling across the state. In the city, we use the police vehicle. Outside we take public transport.”

A warrant ensures that the squad does not have to pay for travel in State Transport buses or trains as they are on government work. “Apart from all the work, at times one needs a bit of luck, too. We were looking for an absconding accused and went to his house in Yavatmal. We found that he had been living at his in-laws’ place but no one was willing to share the address. A Chinese stall owner outside his house had attended the wedding and his wife had preserved the wedding card. The card had the wife’s address and we arrested the absconder from there and produced him before the court,” a squad member said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App