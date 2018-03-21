Mumbai Police constable’s son arrested in extortion case

The accused was produced in a Bandra Court and was remanded to police custody till March 22 The accused was produced in a Bandra Court and was remanded to police custody till March 22

The son of a Mumbai Police head constable was arrested for his alleged involvement in extorting money from CKP Group director Prafulla Bhat. Police have identified the accused, the fourth arrest in the case, as Gajanan Suryabhan Avhad. The father of the arrested accused is posted with Ghatkopar traffic division. The accused was produced in a Bandra Court and was remanded to police custody till March 22.

Earlier, The Indian Express had reported that two men, Yusuf Khan (35) and Izaj Pathan (26), were arrested on February 3, after the director of oil trading company CKP Group approached the Bandra police on January 25.

An officer from Bandra police station said, “Avhad was employed with the CKP Group for a couple of years. The head constable was known to the complainant, and through him the son got a job. But the boy was sacked for poor performance. While leaving, the accused allegedly threatened Bhat that he would approach the Income Tax department with alleged information about the company.”

Avhad then reportedly got in touch with the alleged mastermind Ramyal Singh and began harassing Bhat.

In his complaint to the police, Bhat alleged that he received a WhatsApp call demanding Rs 1.5 crore. He paid the callers Rs 5 lakh after the first call but decided to register a complaint when they continued to harass him.

Ramyal Singh was arrested in the first week of March after a team was dispatched to Rajasthan. Bhat in his statement said that he received the first call on September 16, 2017, in which Singh claimed to be a journalist.

He had a complete list of Bhat’s companies, reportedly provided to him by the constable’s son, and allegedly claimed he had information that he would send to the IT department and the Enforcement Directorate.

After the accused started harassing Bhat’s employees and also reportedly sent three people to their offices with cameras, the complainant handed over Rs 5 lakh to the three, in January. During the course of Singh’s interrogation, it was revealed that he is a history-sheeter and was arrested by the Rajasthan Police earlier in a murder case.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App