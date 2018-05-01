Mumbai Police constable suspended over rape charge

He has been sexually assaulting her till February 2018, under the false claims of marrying her, said the woman. (Representational) He has been sexually assaulting her till February 2018, under the false claims of marrying her, said the woman. (Representational)

A Mumbai police constable attached with RCF police station in Chembur has been suspended after a rape complaint was registered against him by a 32-year-old woman. The suspension order was issued on Monday. The case of rape and cheating was registered on February 18. The woman has alleged that constable Santosh Kisan Narware had been sexually assaulting her since February 2015. A senior IPS officer said: “The woman, employed with a private firm, was allegedly duped by the constable. She said the constable claimed to be unmarried and started texting her. She would frequently visit the police station and they got to know each other.”

He allegedly assaulted her sexually on July 21, 2017. The woman said she wanted to register a complaint then, but the constable threatened her. He has been sexually assaulting her till February 2018, under the false claims of marrying her, said the woman.

The constable has been booked under sections 376 (rape) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code. Senior inspector Shrikant Desai from RCF police station confirmed the case.

