Mumbai Police calendar 2017 launched, more women power projected

The sun never fails to rise over the Mumbai sky nor do the patrol boats of Mumbai Police fail to scale its waters. They trail the sunlight and travel with it from dawn to dusk to ensure a round the clock coastal vigilance. (Source: Pravin Talan)

The Mumbai Police Calendar 2017 was launched by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday. The pictures have been shot by ace photographer Pravin Talan.

Women have always been a symbol of 'Shakti' and the lady commandos in the Quick Response Team are a living example. Fit, alert, sensible, patient and aggressive – all in the perfect proportions. (Source: Pravin Talan)

Talan said that Dattatraya Padsalgikar, Commissioner of Police Mumbai wanted more women power to be projected in the calendar along with capabilities of its commando units.

Matches at Wankhede Stadium don't get over for Mumbai Police with the tenth wicket or the fiftieth over. They end only after each spectator safely exits the stadium. This holds true for every event, festival or celebration in any part of the city all through the year. (Source: Pravin Talan)

Talking on the theme of the calendar Padsalgikar said, “Mumbai is a magnanimous city. It has lived through a lot of ups and downs and always emerged stronger than before. This city has inspired millions across the globe and inspires us at every dawn.

The uniform defies the gender boundary. It only identifies strength, will power and the commitment to serve. Mumbai Police is proud to have an increasing number of lady commandos in the team with their focus set on one target- safety of the city and citizens. (Source: Pravin Talan)

“Mumbai Police derives its strength from the citizens and all our selfless service to the city is our tribute to Mumbai for always being our strongest pillar. This calendar compiles our undying commitment to the safety and security of this all-embracing, generous, powerful, vibrant and exuberant city. Merci beaucoup Mumbai”

Mumbai Police dives deep to get to the root of the threats to the city from different routes- none left unattended by the respective units! (Source: Pravin Talan)

The calendar has more of action and emotion of the police force with the essence of the city they protect. A final blend of art and emotion, the limited print edition has turned into a collector’s item.

The four legged best friends of Mumbai Police always help the team in keeping their detections on track. They can easily sniff a reality from a rumour and vice versa. Trained extensively to track criminals & substances, our investigations are often impossible without them. (Source: Pravin Talan)

The calendar gently explores the beauty and heritage of Mumbai and captures the fine art of policing, managing to create a striking balance between the two.

The second most populous metropolitan area in the country, Mumbai always beams with tourists from across the world. Its heartening when some of them spare a moment to share a smile with us! (Source: Pravin Talan)

Deven Bharti, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) gave complete freedom to shoot the calendar that made it easier to conceptualize the final shots, according to Talan.

Mean machine with designer windshield, utility boxes and high intensity white and blue LED flicker lights are for our Beat Marshalls. The reflective radium stickers will make sure you don't miss them on the streets as they don't miss any happening on the street. (Source: Pravin Talan)

Pravin Talan is well known for his original and artistic interpretation of his subjects and undertakes at least two projects every year of social relevance or for India’s men and women in uniform, besides being a successful fashion and commercial photographer.

Lady officers of Mumbai Police- constantly and consistently rising the ladder of success. (Source: Pravin Talan)

Entrusted with producing the calendar for the second year running, Talan realised quickly that he needed to do something different this year. The 2016 calendar was more about Mumbai’s signature buildings and landmarks-CST railway station, the international airport and the Bandra Worli Sea Link. The city wears a subtler character this time around.

Compassion is Mumbai Police's strongest weapon and their smile signals are always green. The traffic police don't just use their hands to regulate traffic but also readily lends them for help in times of need. (Source: Pravin Talan)

“We have tried to bring in the city’s heritage. Most pictures have textures and hints to the city. A whole lot of people have not been to some of the locations where we shot. People should see these places and think where is this…,” said Talan, an acclaimed fashion photographer.

Ready to scale any height to make sure the safety and security parameter of the city never drops. (Source: Pravin Talan)

When Talan sat down with the Mumbai’s Police’s top brass in December to shape the calendar, he initially found himself saturated. While the police had no formal brief, Talan said Commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar was keen to show policewomen in action.

Coastal security is one of the top priorities of Mumbai Police and they detest the serenity of the sea being disturbed by attempts to trouble the waters. (Source: Pravin Talan)

Talan therefore extensively shot women commandos of the police’s Quick Response Team but also balanced that with traffic policewomen assisting pedestrians in crossing the road. Deven Bharti, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), said this rough theme came about after discussions with Padsalgikar about how the police needed to be depicted.

Protector of the good. Mumbai Police never fails to checkup on the senior citizens of the city. (Source: Pravin Talan)

After last year’s peaceful calendar, which Talan said intended to pay tribute to Mumbai, he said “it is more about real-time policing” this time.

Destroyer of the evil- a commando from Mumbai Police Quick Response Team in action. (Source: Pravin Talan)

“Mumbai Police is much more technologically advanced than it was 10 years ago. We had to incorporate that,” he added.

Mumbai Police's QRT is highly trained commando unit, well equipped with modern weapons and technology to protect the city. (Source: Pravin Talan)

Talan has been flooded with requests for copies. “An elderly constable told me, ‘Main apni beti ko dikhana chahta hoon ki hum yeh karte hain (I want to show my daughter that this is what the police does)’,” he said.

