Mumbai Police calendar 2017 launched, more women power projected

The Mumbai Police Calendar 2017 was launched by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday. The pictures have been shot by ace photographer Pravin Talan.
Talan said that Dattatraya Padsalgikar, Commissioner of Police Mumbai wanted more women power to be projected in the calendar along with capabilities of its commando units.
Talking on the theme of the calendar Padsalgikar said, “Mumbai is a magnanimous city. It has lived through a lot of ups and downs and always emerged stronger than before. This city has inspired millions across the globe and inspires us at every dawn.
“Mumbai Police derives its strength from the citizens and all our selfless service to the city is our tribute to Mumbai for always being our strongest pillar. This calendar compiles our undying commitment to the safety and security of this all-embracing, generous, powerful, vibrant and exuberant city. Merci beaucoup Mumbai”
The calendar has more of action and emotion of the police force with the essence of the city they protect. A final blend of art and emotion, the limited print edition has turned into a collector’s item.
The calendar gently explores the beauty and heritage of Mumbai and captures the fine art of policing, managing to create a striking balance between the two.
Deven Bharti, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) gave complete freedom to shoot the calendar that made it easier to conceptualize the final shots, according to Talan.
Pravin Talan is well known for his original and artistic interpretation of his subjects and undertakes at least two projects every year of social relevance or for India’s men and women in uniform, besides being a successful fashion and commercial photographer.
Entrusted with producing the calendar for the second year running, Talan realised quickly that he needed to do something different this year. The 2016 calendar was more about Mumbai’s signature buildings and landmarks-CST railway station, the international airport and the Bandra Worli Sea Link. The city wears a subtler character this time around.
“We have tried to bring in the city’s heritage. Most pictures have textures and hints to the city. A whole lot of people have not been to some of the locations where we shot. People should see these places and think where is this…,” said Talan, an acclaimed fashion photographer.
When Talan sat down with the Mumbai’s Police’s top brass in December to shape the calendar, he initially found himself saturated. While the police had no formal brief, Talan said Commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar was keen to show policewomen in action.
Talan therefore extensively shot women commandos of the police’s Quick Response Team but also balanced that with traffic policewomen assisting pedestrians in crossing the road. Deven Bharti, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), said this rough theme came about after discussions with Padsalgikar about how the police needed to be depicted.
After last year’s peaceful calendar, which Talan said intended to pay tribute to Mumbai, he said “it is more about real-time policing” this time.
“Mumbai Police is much more technologically advanced than it was 10 years ago. We had to incorporate that,” he added.
Talan has been flooded with requests for copies. “An elderly constable told me, ‘Main apni beti ko dikhana chahta hoon ki hum yeh karte hain (I want to show my daughter that this is what the police does)’,” he said.