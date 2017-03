The police on Monday night busted a gang indulging in gambling at a room in a high-end five-star hotel at Santacruz. A total of 18 people were booked under the gambling Act and handed over to Vakola police. ACP Vinay Kulkarni said a garment merchant had initially booked the room at the hotel. Soon others started coming one by one as guests. The police found over Rs 6 lakh in cash and over Rs 3 lakh in chips used for gambling.