Mumbai Police arrest two in Dahisar, seize LSD worth Rs 2.3 lakh

The Mumbai Police’s Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested two persons with LSD worth Rs 2.3 lakh in Dahisar on Monday. The drugs had been given to one of them by a foreign national in Nepal earlier this year.

The Kandivali unit of the ANC laid a trap for the men outside Ekta building in Dahisar on Monday night after receiving information that they would arrive there to meet drug sellers.

The police said they found 46 LSD dots in possession of the duo, identified as Samson Rosario (29) and Rohan Ovhal (26), both Mira Road residents.

An officer said that Rosario, a real estate agent, had been given the drugs on a recent trip to Nepal. “While in Nepal, he had saved a Jordanian tourist from some trouble with local people. They became friends and the Jordanian man sent LSD to Rosario,” said the officer.

The LSD, the police said, was sent to Rosario through a courier from Nepal. “We are making inquiries with the courier company,” the officer said. Rosario and Ovhal, both drug users, have known each other for several years. Ovhal, the police said, is pursuing a course in aviation and travel.

Both men were produced at the Esplanade Court on Tuesday afternoon and remanded to police custody until Wednesday.

However, their lawyer, Sandeep Sherkhane argued that they should be freed on bail as the quantity of drugs recovered from the men was very small. “The police have found 1.3 mg of LSD in the possession of Rosario and 1.2 mg in the possession of Ovhal,” he argued.

Shivdeep Lande, Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANC, said the police were investigating the source of the drugs, which they suspect were brought to Nepal from Europe.

This is the second case this year in which the police have caught LSD. In March, the ANC’s Kandivali Unit had arrested five youth in Malad, where they had allegedly come to sell 1,400 LSD dots worth Rs 70 lakh. Of the five, one was employed as a producer at an entertainment company, while two were students at reputed colleges.

