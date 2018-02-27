Mumbai police arrest two for robbing dumper driver

The two arrested accused were produced in court and remanded in police custody. (Representational Image) The two arrested accused were produced in court and remanded in police custody. (Representational Image)

THE Mumbai police have booked three men and arrested two of them for allegedly kidnapping and robbing a dumper driver in Sion in the wee hours of Friday. Posing as BMC officials, the three accused are alleged to have approached the dumper driver and assaulted him for parking his vehicle illegally. Two of the three men have been arrested. The police said the driver, Abdul Hameed Khan, a resident of Govandi, halted at Sion near Highway Apartment for tea around 1 am when the three men approached him about his dumper truck being parked illegally.

An officer from the Sion police station said two of the three men climbed into the vehicle, snatched his money and forced him to drive to the police station. The third accused followed the dumper truck on a bike. “They assaulted him and claimed they were taking him to a police station for illegal parking. The driver sensed something amiss, so upon seeing a traffic constable near Suman Nagar junction, he stopped the truck and ran towards the policeman,” said an officer. Meanwhile, the trio escaped. Khan waited with the traffic policemen for some time and then left.

“Fifteen minutes later, on his way to Belapur, Khan saw the trio following him on a bike. Scared, he accelerated and upon reaching Vashi toll naka, he stopped his vehicle and rushed to a Navi Mumbai police post where he took shelter for a while,” said an officer. Later on Friday, the complainant went to Sion police station and registered a case against the three accused.

A special team comprising sub-inspector Mohan Jagdale, assistant sub-inspector Subhash Jatekar and constables Prashant Bhogale, Deepak Jadhav and Sandip Khomne was formed under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police N. Ambika and Senior Police Inspector M Lad. An officer said, “The complainant remembered the first names of the three from their communication among themselves. We also got CCTV footage of the incident.”

On getting information that the three were residents of Swadeshi Mill Compound in Chunabhatti, a team arrested two of the accused identified as Sanjay Londe and Paresh Pawar. The third accused Sohan Waghmare is still on the run. The police said Londe had been arrested earlier in an extortion case while Waghmare has a case of bike theft registered against him. The three accused were booked under Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The two arrested accused were produced in court and remanded in police custody.

