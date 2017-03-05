Mumbai: Police arrest man for ‘killing former wife’s husband, injuring her’

THE OSHIWARA police arrested a 38-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly murdering a builder and injuring his wife at their Jogeshwari residence. According to the police, the accused, Umar Shaikh, was the former husband of Bismillah, who survived the attack, while her husband Asgar Ali Bhanpurawala succumbed to the stab injuries.

Shaikh was allegedly upset that his wife had remarried and wanted to get back at her. Bismillah had married Ali on February 15, after divorcing Shaikh.

The incident took place around 8 am Saturday, when Shaikh allegedly entered Iris Park building in Jogeshwari (west) in an auto rickshaw, where Bismillah resided with her husband Ali.

Police said Shaikh entered the building clad in a burqa, wearing bangles and carrying a purse.

A security guard at the building said, “Normally, when anyone enters the building, we check their details. In this case, however, the auto just whizzed past the main entrance gate. I called up the other guard to check the auto.”

“He checked the auto, where he found Shaikh camouflaged as a woman and took him to a building resident. Clearing the security hurdle, Shaikh went to the 15th floor, where his former wife and her husband were staying. Shaikh rang the bell and on being questioned by Bismillah, answered in a woman’s voice and claimed that he was the maid.

On opening the door, he attacked Bismillah with a chopper. Hearing her scream, her husband came to the hall. Bismillah, who had sustained knife injuries to her fingers, went to the bedroom and bolted the door. She then called up the security guard for help.

“Madam asked me rush to their house and alert the ambulance and police. I rushed to the house and found Asghar lying in a pool of blood. Shaikh was nowhere to be seen,” said a guard, who did not wish to be named.

The neighbours came to the house and rushed the couple to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.

Bismillah, who was conscious, told the locals, and later the Oshiwara police, that her Shaikh had attacked them. Her husband Asgar, meanwhile, succumbed to the injuries. “He was stabbed in the stomach twice by Shaikh,” said an officer.

A few hours after the incident, Shaikh was arrested from near the scene of crime. The police have registered a murder case against Shaikh. An officer linked to the probe said Shaikh was jealous of his wife having moved on and remarried. “Prima facie, this appears to be the motive behind the murder. We will be producing him before the court to seek his custody, so we can interrogate him further,” the officer added.