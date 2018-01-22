Mumbai: Plea on construction of car shed for Metro 3 shifted to Delhi

However, the petitioners alleged that it was another tactic to harass them and delay justice. (Express) However, the petitioners alleged that it was another tactic to harass them and delay justice. (Express)

The petition related to the construction of Metro 3 car depot in Aarey Milk Colony, which was being heard in the Pune NGT, will now be shifted to Delhi. “The Divisional Bench of NGT in Pune, before which the final hearing on the petition filed by Vanshakti was going on, has been shifted to Delhi. Since a substantial part of the hearing has already been completed, the respondents including Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) and the state government have requested for continuation of the hearing before the same bench in Delhi for the sake of convenience. MMRCL reiterates that there has never been a stay or retraining order against MMRCL issued by the NGT… The depot work in underway at Aarey,” said a spokesperson from MMRC.

However, the petitioners alleged that it was another tactic to harass them and delay justice. “This is unheard of that a matter is shifted because the bench has been shifted. They only want to tire us out. They want to drain our resources as fighting in Delhi will be more expensive. They know they will not win the case and that is why they are trying these ways,” said Stalin Dayanand, director, Vanashakti, the petitioners in the case.

