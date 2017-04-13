Mumbai: Petrol dealers call a strike from May 10

Petrol dealers’ associations have announced a daylong strike on May 10 to highlight their demands, which include increasing the profit margin of the dealers in sale of fuel. Dealers claim they have not been paid the required margins in line with the Apoorva Chandra committee report. The strike will begin by calling a day-off on Sundays starting from May 14, followed by working for limited hours on other days of the week.

“According to the calculations of this report, dealers should be getting Rs 3,333 per kilolitre on petrol and Rs 2,126 per kilolitre on diesel. We are at present getting Rs 2,570 and Rs 1,620 for petrol and diesel respectively,” Ravi Shinde, president, petrol dealers’ association, Mumbai said.

